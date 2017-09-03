close
Watch: MS Dhoni's 'world record' breaking 100th stumping in India's 5th ODI against Sri Lanka

The 36-year-old has also taken 281 catches apart from scoring 9657 runs (before the start of the Indian chase).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 19:28
Watch: MS Dhoni&#039;s &#039;world record&#039; breaking 100th stumping in India&#039;s 5th ODI against Sri Lanka
Screen Grab

New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni went past Kumar Sangakkara's record of 99 stumpings in ODIs when he flicked the bails off the stumps to dismiss Akila Dananjaya off a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery in the fifth and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

Dananjay, facing Chahal on the last delivery of the 45th over. The Lankan charged at the spinner, but instead of bowling it flatter, Chahal tossed it up even further and it turned out to be a googly. 

Dananjaya left a huge gap between bat and pad, anticipating the ball to turn away but it didn't as much and went through the gae. Dhoni didn't have much to do behind the stumps and dislodged the bails in a successful cause for the 100th time.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

Here's another video of the dismissal:

Dhoni, with 38 stumpings, is fourth on the list of most stumpings in Tests, which is led by the late Bert Oldfield of Australia, who has 52.

The 36-year-old has also taken 281 catches apart from scoring 9657 runs (before the start of the Indian chase).

Dhoni has also played 90 Tests and 77 T20 Internationals.

In 90 Tests, Dhoni has taken 256 catches and effected 38 stumpings while his T20 Internationals' catches/stumping record stands at 43/23.

In the 5th ODI, Team India bundles out Sri Lanka for 238, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar claiming his maiden 5-wicket haul.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 238 all out in 49.4 overs (Lahiru Thirimanne 67, Angelo Mathews 55; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/42).

TAGS

MS DhoniDhoni 100th wicketIndia vs Sri Lanka 5th ODIInd Vs SLAkila DananjayaYuzvendra Chahalcricket news

