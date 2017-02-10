WATCH: Mushfiqur Rahim's wicket-keeping blunder gave centurion Wriddhiman Saha a lifeline

New Delhi: It has been an unforgettable maiden Test for Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, whose side was not only battered by the Indian cricket team in the one-off Test in Hyderabad, but was also embarrassed for their sloppy work on field and poor decision making.

On Day 1, a fielding fumble handed Murali Vijay a life-line and the Tamil Nadu batsman went on to make the most of it by scoring a century. Not just that, a poor DRS decision against Virat Kohli also made the whole team feel embarrassed of themselves. (IND vs BAN - LIVE Blog | Scorecard)

Today, on day 2, Rahim missed out on an opportunity to stump Cheteshwar Pujara as he needed two attempts to even dislodge the bails.

Here's the video of the incident:-

India declared 1st innings at 687/6 after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja displayed some exquisite shots in the end to claim their resepective century and half-century.