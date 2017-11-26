WATCH: Nasty Mitchell Starc bouncer breaks Joe Root's helmet

New Delhi: England captain Joe Root survived a nasty blow to his helmet by a Mitchell Starc bouncer on Day 3 of Ashes Test series opener at The Gabba, Brisbane.

After conceding a 26-run lead to Australia, England needed Root's services early in their second innings on Saturday. Veteran opener Alastair Cook once again failed, departing as early as the fourth over. The opener was followed by James Vince in the sixth over.

Then, in the seventh over, Starc tested newly arrived Root a bouncer. England captain tried to leave the rising delivery, but failed, with the ball hitting him.

Watch the video here:

Brutal Thankfully Joe Root was given the all clear to continue batting #Ashes pic.twitter.com/zZsB3wTyXJ — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 25, 2017

No surprise to see Nathan Lyon applauding the ball hitting Joe Root’s helmet #ashes17 #Ashes2017 pic.twitter.com/cZxntt0sYr — Alastair Rigden (@AlastairRigden) November 25, 2017

Concerned players ran to Root to check is everything is alright. Root continued to bat on after getting permission from the team physio, but needed to chance the broken helmet.

He went onto top-scored for the visitors with 51 runs. But England faced a certain defeat.

Australia need another 56 runs to win the match on day 5 tomorrow. David Warner (60) and Cameron Bancroft (51) looked comfortable against the English bowlers, and they will resume final day's action with Australia on 114.