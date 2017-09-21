close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Nathan Coulter-Nile takes stunning catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma

While Rohit only made seven before being sent back to the hut, Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 41 and Virat Kohli was batting on 31.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 15:03
Watch: Nathan Coulter-Nile takes stunning catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Taking his good form from Chennai to Kolkata, Nathan Coulter-Nile was into the act at the start of the second ODI at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Coulter-Nile dismissed Rohit Sharma with a fine caught and bowled effort. Watch the video below.

Coulter-Nile started in a similar fashion in Chennai where he scalped the first three Indian wickets. It was still not enough for Australia to triumph as India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series on Sunday.

Coming back to match in Chennai, India won the toss and elected to bat and at the time of filing this story, were 83 for one after 18 overs. While Rohit only made seven before being sent back to the hut, Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 41 and Virat Kohli was batting on 31.

The current series is being billed as the battle for number one as if either of the team’s triumph 4-1 in the ongoing series, then it will rise to the numero uno spot in the ICC ODI rankings.  

TAGS

Nathan Coulter-NileRohit SharmaIndia vs Australia

From Zee News

Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu exit Japan Open in Round 2
Badminton

Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu exit Japan Open in Round 2

Watch: Virender Sehwag, Jhulan Goswami ring bell at Eden Gardens ahead of ODI game
cricket

Watch: Virender Sehwag, Jhulan Goswami ring bell at Eden Ga...

PV Sindhu exits Japan Open but climbs to career-best ranking of number two
Badminton

PV Sindhu exits Japan Open but climbs to career-best rankin...

Cracks in Wayne Rooney’s marriage? Wife Coleen is ‘sick’ of his immaturity
Football

Cracks in Wayne Rooney’s marriage? Wife Coleen is ‘sick’ of...

Steve Smith ignores Virat Kohli’s name for his dream team
cricket

Steve Smith ignores Virat Kohli’s name for his dream team

Live: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI - Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey take India past 150-run mark
cricket

Live: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI - Nathan Coulter-Nile rem...

Fears of washout in Kolkata as India, Australia slated to play 2nd ODI
cricket

Fears of washout in Kolkata as India, Australia slated to p...

Manchester United, Manchester City enter League Cup Round 4
Football

Manchester United, Manchester City enter League Cup Round 4

South Africa to play four-day test against Zimbabwe
cricket

South Africa to play four-day test against Zimbabwe

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video