Watch: Nathan Coulter-Nile takes stunning catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Taking his good form from Chennai to Kolkata, Nathan Coulter-Nile was into the act at the start of the second ODI at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Coulter-Nile dismissed Rohit Sharma with a fine caught and bowled effort. Watch the video below.

Coulter-Nile started in a similar fashion in Chennai where he scalped the first three Indian wickets. It was still not enough for Australia to triumph as India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series on Sunday.

Coming back to match in Chennai, India won the toss and elected to bat and at the time of filing this story, were 83 for one after 18 overs. While Rohit only made seven before being sent back to the hut, Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 41 and Virat Kohli was batting on 31.

The current series is being billed as the battle for number one as if either of the team’s triumph 4-1 in the ongoing series, then it will rise to the numero uno spot in the ICC ODI rankings.