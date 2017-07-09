WATCH: New Zealand's Sophie Devine becomes first woman to hit nine sixes in an innings

New Delhi: New Zealand's Sophie Devine made the mockery of Pakistan's paltry target of 145 as she smashed 93 off 41 balls, narrowly missing out on the fastest century in Women's ODIs, at County Ground, Taunton on Saturday.

Her match-winning knock included 7 fours and 9 sixes.

Devine became the first batter in women's ODI history to hit nine sixes in an innings.

Watch her innings here:

Earlier, Sana Mir won the toss and opted to bat but the Women in Green were bundled out for 144 in 46.5 overs.

In response, the White Ferns reached their target with 210 balls to spare and registered an eight-wicket win.

New Zealand's next match is against hosts England at Derby on Wednesday.