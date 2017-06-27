WATCH: No third umpire, no run-out! Australia denied clear run-out against West Indies in WWC 2017

New Delhi: At one end the availability of Decision Review System (DRS) in ongoing ICC Women's World Cup provides much-needed technological convenience to cricketers as well as match officials, but on the other hand, absence of all-important third umpire robs players of a basic facility.

Yes! This is indeed the case with the 2017 edition of the Women's World Cup where ICC do not have third umpires for non-televised matches.

The issue came into the light after the West Indies batter Chedean Nation (batting on 2), tried to complete two runs after guiding the ball towards square leg. It was a close call to the naked eye as the Aussie wicket-keeper dislodged the bails.

While the wicket-keeper herself didn't really appeal for a run-out, there were other surrounding players who raised their voices asking the leg-umpire if it was out.

The umpire, Kathy Cross, ran towards the stumps, replaced the bails on top of the stumps and went back to her position, while refusing to entertain the players' appeal.

The replays, however, showed that the West Indies batter was well short of the ground. Fortunately, Australia came out victorious in the match but if the result was the other way round, a huge controversy might have hit the tournament.

As per a report in Wisden India, in this match, replays came from the mid-wicket camera and the match only had 'low specs' coverage with fewer cameras restricting the coverage for live streaming, the ICC clarified. Hence, the umpires did not have the benefit of going up to the third umpire for a view telivised view.

“Cross is the one that has to give the decision because we have no television backup,” the on-air commentator had confirmed during the match.

Australia, riding on opener Nicole Bolton's unbeaten century, defeated West Indies by eight wickets.

Chasing 205, Australian openers Beth Mooney (70) and Bolton (107 not out) put up a 171-run partnership before the former was dismissed in the 31st over by spinner Stafanie Taylor.

Earlier, choosing to bat after winning the toss, West Indies were bowled out for 204 in 47.5 overs with opener Hayley Matthews (46) and middle-order batswoman Stafanie Taylor (45) scoring the maximum number of runs.

For Australia, Perry scalped three wickets while Kristen Beams and Jess Jonassen took two wickets each.

(With IANS inputs)