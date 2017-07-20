close
WATCH: Oh you beauty! Jhulan Goswami makes a mockery of Aussie legend Meg Lanning

Seasoned bowler Jhulan Goswami on Thursday showcased her brilliance by removing Aussie legend and captain Meg Lanning with an unplayable delivery in the second semi-final of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup at Derby. It indeed was one of the best moments of the tournament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 23:09
WATCH: Oh you beauty! Jhulan Goswami makes a mockery of Aussie legend Meg Lanning
Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi: Seasoned bowler Jhulan Goswami on Thursday showcased her brilliance by removing Aussie legend and captain Meg Lanning with an unplayable delivery in the second semi-final of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup at Derby. It indeed was one of the best moments of the tournament.

Defending 281/4, Indian started sprightly by removing Aussie opener Beth Mooney in the second over itself by Deepti Sharma. But the arrival of Lanning, regarded as one of the greatest ever batswomen with hordes of records under her name, is never a good sight for any opponent.

But today, for India, there was Goswami. The 34-year-old pacer from West Bengal was ready with her best delivery. The ball pitched on off, moved away by the smallest of angel, and crashed into the wicket. Lanning was reduced to a statue. It happened off the penultimate ball of the fifth over.

Watch it here:

This may well be Goswami's World Cup. After making her international debut in 2002, the right-arm medium pacer has played 10 Tests, 163 ODIs and 60 T20Is in women's cricket. She has been the lynchpin of Indian pace attack, and has taken 40, 190 and 50 wickets respectively.

Jhulan GoswamiMeg LanningIndia vs Australia2017 ICC Women's World Cupcricket videocricket news

