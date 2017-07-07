WATCH: On 36th birthday, MS Dhoni cuts cake with Indian cricket team, wife Sakshi
Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has turned 36 today, cut the cake on his special day with members of Indian cricket team.
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared the video of Dhoni cutting the cake on Instagram.
Pandya also posted a photograph with cake all smeared over Dhoni's face.
Since morning, wishes have been pouring in from all across the globe.
MS Dhoni, who is widely regarded as India's most successful captain, gave over limited-overs captaincy in January this year and made himself available for selection just as a wicketkeeper batsman.
Despite having handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli, Dhoni can be seen helping the current captain, as well as bowlers, with valuable inputs and field settings.