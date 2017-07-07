close
WATCH: On 36th birthday, MS Dhoni cuts cake with Indian cricket team, wife Sakshi

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has turned 36 today, cut the cake on his special day with members of Indian cricket team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 14:13
WATCH: On 36th birthday, MS Dhoni cuts cake with Indian cricket team, wife Sakshi

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has turned 36 today, cut the cake on his special day with members of Indian cricket team.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared the video of Dhoni cutting the cake on Instagram.

 

Happy birthday mahii bro..

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya_official) on

Pandya also posted a photograph with cake all smeared over Dhoni's face.

 

Happy birthday mahi bro

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya_official) on

Since morning, wishes have been pouring in from all across the globe.

MS Dhoni, who is widely regarded as India's most successful captain, gave over limited-overs captaincy in January this year and made himself available for selection just as a wicketkeeper batsman.

Despite having handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli, Dhoni can be seen helping the current captain, as well as bowlers, with valuable inputs and field settings.

MS Dhoni cutting cakeMS Dhoni birthdayHardik Pandyacricket news

