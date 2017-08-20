close
Watch: On cusp on another record, Virat Kohli gets ready for Sri Lanka ODIs

The man in focus more than others maybe captain Virat Kohli who has had generous success both as batsman and captain in recent times.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 14:07
Watch: On cusp on another record, Virat Kohli gets ready for Sri Lanka ODIs

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team has been on a bit of a roll recently, having a great time in Sri Lanka where it won the three-match Test series 3-0. On Sunday, it will be engrossed in a fresh challenge as it plays Lanka in a five-match ODI series.

The man in focus more than others maybe captain Virat Kohli who has had generous success both as batsman and captain in recent times. Watch the video below as he has a net session in the lead up to the first ODI in Dambulla. In his ear is coach Ravi Shastri, perhaps giving him a pep talk.

Now Kohli is also on the verge of another record. What is new in that you will ask? But we can tell you that the Indian skipper is just two centuries away from equalling Ricky Ponting for becoming the joint second highest century maker in ODI cricket.

Currently Kohli is sitting in the joint third spot with Sanath Jayasuriya. Both have 28 Test tons to their name.

Ponting is at number two with 30. Sachin Tendulkar is of course numero uno with 49 hundreds to his name. So there you go, there is more to look forward to as far as the series is concerned. It is not just the Indian team but also Kohli that one may look forward to.

TAGS

Virat KohlirecordIndia vs Sri Lanka

