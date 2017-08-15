close
WATCH: On Independence Day, Indian cricket team hoists national flag in Sri Lanka

India are currently touring Sri Lanka where they have already written their own legend by winning the Test series 3-0. The win was completed on Monday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 12:49
WATCH: On Independence Day, Indian cricket team hoists national flag in Sri Lanka
Twitter/ Indian Cricket Team

New Delhi: On the occasion of the Independence Day on Tuesday, the members of the Indian cricket team hoisted the national flag in Kandy in Sri Lanka. The charge was lead by the captain Virat Kohli as the tune of the national anthem played in the background after the hoisting of the flag.

India are currently touring Sri Lanka where they have already written their own legend by winning the Test series 3-0. The win was completed on Monday. It is India’s first-ever series win by 3-0 (or more) on overseas soil. Following the Test series, India will be now locked in the battle of limited-overs cricket.

The team will be playing five ODIs and a T20 international. These are special times for Indian cricket as the team under captain Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri is emerging as one of the best that the country has had.

The current team is on a hot streak, having won its last eight Test match series’. It includes two series wins in Sri Lanka itself.

India will also be playing another Test series against Sri Lanka later this year. Sri Lanka are now slated to tour India. After that, India will be making a trip to take on South Africa in South Africa.   

Virat KohliIndia in Sri LankaIndependence Day

