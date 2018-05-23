Watch: One of the greatest innings of swashbuckling cricketer AB de Villiers

New Delhi: Former South Africa captain and batting mainstay AB de Villiers on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, saying that he has run "out of gas". The 34-year-old swashbuckler, a fan favourite for his innovative strokeplay and power-hitting, posted a video on his Twitter page to announce the big decision.

"...It's about running out of gas, and feeling that it's time to move on. Everything comes to an end... I have no plans to play overseas and I hope to be available for the Titans (his domestic side)... It's time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I am tired. This is a tough decision. I have thought long and hard about it and I'd like to retire while still playing decent cricket," said the right-hander.

Watch one of his greatest innings below: (courtesy - @ICC):

One of the most destructive batsmen to have played the game, de Villiers turned up for 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals for South Africa. De Villiers retires with a test average of 50.66 and as the fourth-highest scorer for South Africa with 8,765 runs. He made 22 test centuries.

In ODI cricket, he holds the records for the fastest 50 (16 balls), 100 (31 balls) and 150 (64 balls).