close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: On way to unveil statue, Sourav Ganguly faces struggle over berth with fellow passenger

Ganguly's experience, however, wasn't the most pleasing as he reportedly got into a brawl with fellow passenger and was forced to change berth.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 19:55
WATCH: On way to unveil statue, Sourav Ganguly faces struggle over berth with fellow passenger
YouTube (Screen Grab)

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was recently making headlines over Ravi the selection of Team India's new coach, unveiled his eight-feet tall bronze statue at Balurghat after traveling in train for the first time in 15 years.

Ganguly's experience, however, wasn't the most pleasing as he reportedly got into a brawl with fellow passenger and was forced to change berth.

Ganguly also tweeted pictures of his journey.

"I travelled in train once after 2001. It's been almost after 15 years," Ganguly said as he alighted from the Padatik Express in Malda this morning.

He headed to Bikash Maidan in Balurghat where he was greeted by thousands of crowd. "At Dakshin Dinajpur, just human heads," the former left hander tweeted.

He also posted a photo of him alongside the statue with a tweet: "Looks like me..."

The statue was of a young Ganguly raising his bat to acknowledge his first Test century against Australia in the Brisbane Test, 2003. 

TAGS

Sourav GangulyGanguly statueGanguly train journeyGanguly brawlcricket news

From Zee News

Neymar&#039;s reported nod to PSG in €222m​ deal causes huge stir, but is it really happening?
Football

Neymar's reported nod to PSG in €222m​ deal causes hug...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: England beat South Africa in last-over thriller, qualify for final
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: England beat South Africa in la...

Joe Hart joins West Ham United on season-long loan from Manchester City
Football

Joe Hart joins West Ham United on season-long loan from Man...

After Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar shares a Facebook post about Jhulan Goswami
cricket

After Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar shares a Facebook post...

Niroshan Dickwella&#039;s stumping controversy leaves Twitter in splits, Graeme Cremer questions third-umpire over not-out call
cricket

Niroshan Dickwella's stumping controversy leaves Twitt...

WATCH: Sarah Taylor produces magical stumping to dismiss Trisha Chetty in WWC 2017 semi-final
cricket

WATCH: Sarah Taylor produces magical stumping to dismiss Tr...

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag wish explosive India opener Smriti Mandhana on her 21st birthday
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag wish explosive India open...

Sachin Tendulkar urges youngsters to stop being couch potatoes, teaches importance of fitness
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar urges youngsters to stop being couch potat...

Ishant Sharma speaks about his chemistry with MS Dhoni, reveals conversation with Steve Smith in Bengaluru Test
cricket

Ishant Sharma speaks about his chemistry with MS Dhoni, rev...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video