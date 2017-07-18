WATCH: On way to unveil statue, Sourav Ganguly faces struggle over berth with fellow passenger

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was recently making headlines over Ravi the selection of Team India's new coach, unveiled his eight-feet tall bronze statue at Balurghat after traveling in train for the first time in 15 years.

Ganguly's experience, however, wasn't the most pleasing as he reportedly got into a brawl with fellow passenger and was forced to change berth.

Ganguly also tweeted pictures of his journey.

"I travelled in train once after 2001. It's been almost after 15 years," Ganguly said as he alighted from the Padatik Express in Malda this morning.

He headed to Bikash Maidan in Balurghat where he was greeted by thousands of crowd. "At Dakshin Dinajpur, just human heads," the former left hander tweeted.

At dakhin Dinajpur ..just human heads pic.twitter.com/IunpYbMF44 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 15, 2017

He also posted a photo of him alongside the statue with a tweet: "Looks like me..."

Looks like me ... pic.twitter.com/ka4VHJl9ow — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 15, 2017

The statue was of a young Ganguly raising his bat to acknowledge his first Test century against Australia in the Brisbane Test, 2003.