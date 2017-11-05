Watch: Overwhelmed birthday boy Virat Kohli urges fans to play a sport

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli turned 29 on 5th November and wishes poured in from around the globe on his special day.

Loved by millions of cricket fans, the Delhi lad must be over the moon by the number of wishes he has been receiving on social media.

Kohli, who has been in a tremendous run of form and has scored 2195 runs across all formats, was overwhelmed by the birthday wishes and had something special to say to his fans.

Replying to the wishes he received on his birthday, Kohli posted a video on Twitter where he thanked his fans and his well-wishers.

In his tweet, he wrote, "Really overwhelmed to see all the love and the wishes. Also the perfect day to announce this. Play up to show up and grab a spot in my #One8Crew."

It is Kohli's first birthday as captain of the Indian team in all formats of the game.

The right-handed batsman was named as India captain in the limited overs after veteran MS Dhoni stood down as India ODI and T20I captain on January 4.

After his knock of 65 runs, Kohli became the second highest run scorer in T20I format and is just 197 runs behind former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum.

In his video of 39 seconds, Kohli said, "Thank you so much for love and wishes. It has been overwhelming and heartening to see all the wishes that have come in. Today on my birthday, we are gonna start something very special."

He also urged his fans to play a sport with their friends and share the video with him.

He also revealed that some contestants will get a chance to play alongside him.

"I want you to go out with a bunch of your friends and play a sport. Any sport that you like and send me a video footage of that game with ‘#One8crew.’ Send it across to me and I will have a look at all those who can be a part of my One8crew and play a game or two with me," he concluded.