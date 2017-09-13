close
Watch: Pakistan expert Darren Sammy spreads love, pushes auto-rickshaw in Lahore

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 18:58
Watch: Pakistan expert Darren Sammy spreads love, pushes auto-rickshaw in Lahore
Courtesy: Screengrab (YouTube)

New Delhi: One cricketer who can claim to be a Pakistan expert in Darren Sammy. The West Indian, who himself is a two-time time T20 World Cup winning captain, is considered an outsider when it comes to international cricket thanks to his mercernary role. But when it comes to helping Pakistan's cause, he is a leader, on and off the field.

International cricket returned to Pakistan on Tuesday with a World XI T20I match at Lahore's historic Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan won the match against an ensemble of international cast, but Sammy seemed to have stole the show even while falling down.

Yes, he was bowled by a vicious Hassan Ali yorker in the match, which Pakistan won by 20 runs. The former Windies captain applauded the Pakistan bowler for a brilliant delivery, and his gesture was one of the talking points from the match.

But there was another instance featuring Sammy in the lead role which many ignored or failed to give importance it deseerved. Just when the players were entering the field in auto-rickshaws, Sammy was seeb pushing one glitched auto to the appreciation of the crowd and his team mates.

Here's the video:

Sammy made 26 off 17 balls with the help og four fours and  one six.

He is a fan favourite in Pakistan, and featured for Peshawar Zalmi, the reigning champions of Pakistan Super League.

