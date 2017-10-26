Watch: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali makes fun of Lankan batsman Sachith Pathirana

New Delhi: Pakistan dismissed Sri Lanka for a paltry 102 in their first T20I match at Abu Dhabi on Thursday with pacer Hasan Ali taking three wickets.

One of his wickets was Sachith Pathirana, a simple caught and bowl in the 13th over of the Lankan innings. But a delivery prior to the wicket became the talking point of the match.

Pathirana tried to slog but he ended up missing the full contact and the ball untraceable, at least for him. The ball had dropped right at his feet, even as Pathirana kept looking for it.

Ali, then joined the party, and mocked the batsman before picking the ball up.

Here's the video:

Pakistan are looking to transfer the momentum from their ODI whitewash into the three T20Is, which will end in Lahore three days later.

Pakistan blanked Sri Lanka 5-0 in the preceding ODI series and start the T20I fixtures as strong favourites as the number two-ranked side, with Sri Lanka a lowly eighth.

If Pakistan sweep the T20 series they will come within a point of first-place New Zealand and could go top if India beat the Black Caps in a three-match series next month.

Aside from winning nine straight ODIs since lifting the Champions Trophy in June, Pakistan have also won nine of their last 11 T20Is — all since Sarfraz Ahmed took over as captain.

But, Lankans are with a makeshift squad with regulars missing the bus thanks to their resistance to travel for the third and final T20I match.

Last month, regular Lanka captain Upul Tharanga and five other players, as well as coach Nic Pothas refused to travel to Lahore.

That forced Lankan selectors to hand all-rounder Thisara Perera the captaincy and choose a new-look side.