WATCH: Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz bowls triple-wicket maiden in CPL 2017

New Delhi: The Jamaica Tallawahs secured a comfortable 12-run win over Barbados Tridents at the Caribbean Premier League Match 5 at Lauderhill, despite a stunning display of bowling Pakistani speedster Wahab Riaz.

The Kumar Sangakkara led Jamaica side defeated the Tridents avenging their defeat in the reverse fixture which took place just two days ago.

Batting first at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, the Sangakkara-led side managed to put up a defendable total of 154 runs on the board at the loss of 5 wickets. For the Tallawahs, Andre McCarthy played a brilliant inning of 60 runs from 44 balls, West Indies star-man Lendl Simmons chipped in with 30 runs to support McCarthy in putting a decent total on board.

It wasn't the best of outings for the skipper Sangakkara who faltered with the bat yet again, managing only 12 runs after scoring a golden duck in their previous fixture.

After the Sri Lankan's departure, Simmons and McCarthy put up a decent partnership before Wahab stunningly bagged 3 wickets in the 11th over of the game – removing Lendl Simmons, Imad Wasim and Rovman Powell – without conceding a single run in the over.

Here's the video of the dismissals:

Barbados were extremely poor in their run chase and had lost half of their team at a lowly score of 52 runs. It was skipper Keiron Pollard who decided to take up the responsibility.

The big West Indian scored a rampant 63 runs of just 33 balls, consisting of 6 towering sixes and 2 boundaries.

Even such brave efforts from him couldn't help the Barbados side reach the target, as they were bundled for just 142, 12 runs short of the target.

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Sami picked up 4 wickets for just 12 runs as the Jamica Tallawahs came out victorious.