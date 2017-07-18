WATCH: Pakistan women's cricketer Nashra Sandhu leaves airport on motorbike as PCB doesn't arrange transport

New Delhi: At a time when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is struggling to invite top-ranked teams to play international cricket at home, the board seems to have failed to look after the current crop of cricketers.

Not a single PCB official was there at the airport to receive the members of the women's cricket team as they arrived home on Monday morning.

In a shocking video which has surfaced on social media, Pakistan women's cricketer Nashra Sandhu can be seen leaving on a motorbike after returning to Lahore, post an early exit from ICC Women's World Cup.

The video was shared by Pakistan's SAMAA TV channel:

Pakistan women's team cricketer Nashra Sandhu leaves with her family on a motorcycle after she returned to Lahore - PCB made no arrangements pic.twitter.com/EcNeGt7JKr — SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) July 17, 2017

Captained by Sana Mir, the Pakistan women's cricket team lost all seven matches they played in the coveted tournament.

According to a report published in nation.com.pk, Sana is likely to be removed as captain, while interim women coach Sabih Azhar is also likely to be sacked from her post.

The report added that Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shaharyar M Khan is very angry with women's team and management and wants an immediate overhaul in the team.