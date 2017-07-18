close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Pakistan women's cricketer Nashra Sandhu leaves airport on motorbike as PCB doesn't arrange transport

Captained by Sana Mir, the Pakistan women's cricket team lost all seven matches they played in ongoing ICC Women's World Cup.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 15:36
WATCH: Pakistan women&#039;s cricketer Nashra Sandhu leaves airport on motorbike as PCB doesn&#039;t arrange transport
Image Courtesy: Twitter (@SAMAATV)

New Delhi: At a time when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is struggling to invite top-ranked teams to play international cricket at home, the board seems to have failed to look after the current crop of cricketers.

Not a single PCB official was there at the airport to receive the members of the women's cricket team as they arrived home on Monday morning.

In a shocking video which has surfaced on social media, Pakistan women's cricketer Nashra Sandhu can be seen leaving on a motorbike after returning to Lahore, post an early exit from ICC Women's World Cup.

The video was shared by Pakistan's SAMAA TV channel:

Captained by Sana Mir, the Pakistan women's cricket team lost all seven matches they played in the coveted tournament.

According to a report published in nation.com.pk, Sana is likely to be removed as captain, while interim women coach Sabih Azhar is also likely to be sacked from her post.

The report added that Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shaharyar M Khan is very angry with women's team and management and wants an immediate overhaul in the team.

TAGS

Pakistan women's cricket teamPCBPakistan CricketShaharyar Khancricket news

From Zee News

16-year-old national level kabaddi player allegedly raped by man posing as stadium official
Other Sports

16-year-old national level kabaddi player allegedly raped b...

No bids received for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, says manager Craig Shakespeare
Football

No bids received for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, sa...

Umesh Yadav, spearhead of Indian pace attack, finally bags a reputed government job
cricket

Umesh Yadav, spearhead of Indian pace attack, finally bags...

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer had &#039;different types of drinks&#039; until 5 am to celebrate historic title with close friends
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer had 'different types of...

Virender Sehwag wishes Australian legend Dennis Lillee in trademark style on 68th birthday
cricket

Virender Sehwag wishes Australian legend Dennis Lillee in t...

Irfan Pathan slammed for posting &#039;unislamic&#039; photograph of wife Safa Baig on social media
cricket

Irfan Pathan slammed for posting 'unislamic' phot...

Smriti Mandhana turns 21: 10 facts you must know about Indian women&#039;s cricket team&#039;s star left-hander
cricket

Smriti Mandhana turns 21: 10 facts you must know about Indi...

South African skipper Faf Du Plessis hails Vernon Philander as &#039;new Jacques Kallis&#039;
cricket

South African skipper Faf Du Plessis hails Vernon Philander...

WWE Raw, July 17, 2017: Braun Strowman disrupts Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe WWE Universal Championship no.1 Contenders match
Other Sports

WWE Raw, July 17, 2017: Braun Strowman disrupts Roman Reign...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video