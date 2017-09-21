close
Watch: Pat Cummins comedy lights up India-Australia 2nd ODI match

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 17:18
Watch: Pat Cummins comedy lights up India-Australia 2nd ODI match
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Thursday produced a strange delivery only to light up Eden Gardens during the second ODI match against India. (LIVE BLOG || SCORECARD)

After an LBW shout turned down against Ajinkya Rahane off the third ball of the fifth over, Cummins ran in hard again, but he lost his grip and the ball travelled in the opposite direction.

Here's the video:

As seen in the video, Cummins, despite falling awkwardly in his follow through, managed to sport a smile with other players soon enjoying the comedy of error.

However, it was one frightfull moment of the umpire.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.

India lost opener Rohit Sharma, who has an enviable record at Eden Gardens, to a Nathan Coulter-Nile caught and bowled.

Rahane, however, carried on to score a fifty, and with Kohli, he added 102 runs for the second-wicket. Rahane got out in the 24th over, off the fourth delivery, to an unlucky run-out. He made 55 runs off 64 balls with the help of seven fours.

Pat Cummins India vs Australia Eden Gardens Ajinkya Rahane cricket video cricket news

