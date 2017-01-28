close
WATCH: Perth Scorchers' Michael Klinger demolishes Sydney Sixers in Big Bash final

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 22:13
Courtesy: Twitter (@BBL)

New Delhi: Opener Michael Klinger demolished Sydney Sixers with an unbeaten 71 off 49 balls to help Perth Scorchers to a nine-wicket win in Big Bash League final in Perth on Saturday.

Klinger, 36, hit five fours and five sixes as Scorchers chased down Sixers` 141 for nine with 25 balls to spare. He is also the all-time leading scorer in BBL, and ended the season as the third highest with 334 runs.

He finished the chase with a huge six.

Scorchers thus became the most successful franchise in Australia with their third title in six BBL seasons.

The Western Australian franchise have previously won the title in won the BBL title in 2013/14, 2014/15, and were also the runners up in two other finals.

Sixers, who were the inaugural season champions, have now lost in two other finals.

First Published: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 22:07

