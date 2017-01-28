WATCH: Perth Scorchers' Michael Klinger demolishes Sydney Sixers in Big Bash final
Scorchers thus became the most succesful franchise in Australia with their third title in six BBL seasons.
New Delhi: Opener Michael Klinger demolished Sydney Sixers with an unbeaten 71 off 49 balls to help Perth Scorchers to a nine-wicket win in Big Bash League final in Perth on Saturday.
Klinger, 36, hit five fours and five sixes as Scorchers chased down Sixers` 141 for nine with 25 balls to spare. He is also the all-time leading scorer in BBL, and ended the season as the third highest with 334 runs.
He finished the chase with a huge six.
Party time for Klinger and the Scorchers now! #BBLFinal pic.twitter.com/9Gsp8kpCXH
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 28, 2017
What a way to seal victory! #BBLFinal pic.twitter.com/NuVPj323Cq
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 28, 2017
Michael Klinger celebrates with his biggest fans #BBLFinal pic.twitter.com/g0EZK6yxz4
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 28, 2017
HUGE! Some catching practice for the fans at #TheFurnace as Klinger brings up the 100 for the Scorchers! #BBLFinal pic.twitter.com/wIohr4ldJp
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 28, 2017
Klinger-cam #BBLFinal pic.twitter.com/xlGm6rH5Bd
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 28, 2017
The Western Australian franchise have previously won the title in won the BBL title in 2013/14, 2014/15, and were also the runners up in two other finals.
Sixers, who were the inaugural season champions, have now lost in two other finals.
