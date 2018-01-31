हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Watch: Players getting run out, stumped almost willingly; ICC investigates

As soon as bizarre videos from the Ajman All Stars League (AASL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stormed social media on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) sprung into action and ordered investigation into the suspicious periods of play shown in the footage. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 13:20 PM IST
Comments |
Photo: Twitter video grab

The AASL is privately sanctioned by the UAE Cricket Board. Curtains were brought down on the league just two days after it got underway at the Ajman Oval. 

Alex Marshall, chief of ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit, said: "There is currently an ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation underway in relation to the Ajman All Stars League held recently in Ajman, UAE."

The T20 match in question was played between Dubai Stars and Sharjah Warriors that suggested suspicious run-outs and stumpings. The Warriors were chasing 136 to win but folded for just 46. 

Here's the video:

The footage also invited comments from the cricket fraternity that raised questions over the way players were getting dismissed, suggesting alleged fixing.

 

 

 

 

 

Marshall further added: "The ICC ACU works to uphold integrity in cricket, and in keeping with that role, we are talking to players and officials and will not make any further comment at this time."

