WATCH: Possessed Glenn Maxwell hits 278 in Sheffield Shield clash after Ashes snub

New Delhi: Ignored and snubbed, Glenn Maxwell hit a brilliant 278 on Day 2 of Victoria’s Sheffield Shield clash with NSW at North Sydney Oval on Saturday.

Maxwell was unbeaten on 213 at stumps on Day 1. The 29-year-old resumed his attack and flirted with a triple century, but was bowled by Steve O’Keefe.

In his 318-ball knock, the right-handed batsman hit 36 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 87.42.

His devastating knock is being read by many as a gentle reminder to Aussie selectors.

Watch his knock here, courtesy Cricket Australia

Glenn Maxwell brings up his 250 in the JLT #SheffieldShield - and what about this remarkable shot earlier today?! #NSWvVIC pic.twitter.com/JvoCWgIY3G — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 25, 2017

Interestingly, Australian batsmen struggled against England in the Ashes series opener at the Gabba. Aussies did well to bowled out England for 302, but were struggling at 264/7 after 108 overs, with skipper Steven Smith holding the fort. He's unbeaten on 103.

Glenn Maxwell reaches 250, the 12th occurrence by a Victorian batsman in Shield cricket. First since Brad Hodge in 2009 pic.twitter.com/QqhIl0T6p4 — Corbin Middlemas (@CorbinMiddlemas) November 25, 2017

Maxwell was one of the contenders for the Ashes, but was ignored by the selectors.

He has played seven Tests, scoring 339 runs with a hundred.