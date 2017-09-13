Watch: Preity Zinta launches Stellenbosch Kings in South Africa

New Delhi: Preity Zinta on Wednesday launch her latest cricket team, Stellenbosch Kings with a dash of Bollywood Val de Vie Estate, South Africa.

The Stellenbosch-based franchise is Zinta's second cricket team after Kings XI Punjab, which plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The new Kings will compete in the just launched T20 Global League of South Africa. The naming and the choice os the new franchise have been done in line with the existing team.

The team was earlier known as the Stellenbosch Monarchs, but the arrival of Zinta meant that it got a new name.

Later Zinta said that she really missed Faf du Plessis, who is in Pakistan leading the World XI team in a t20I series.

Really missed @faf1307 & @SPFleming7 at the launch of @SBKingsZA today! Looking forward to both of U leading our team2 Great Success #T20GL — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 13, 2017

The ownership of the Stellenbosch franchise was up for grabs after Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited had decided to end their interest in pursuing ownership early August. It was the only team among the eight to take part that did not have an owner.

"I am extremely proud to announce and warmly welcome Preity Zinta to South Africa and the T20 Global League family," said Cricket SA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

"The introduction of a Bollywood star like Preity Zinta speaks volumes for the T20 Global League and finalises an eminent and enviable group of owners. Her experience and stardom will add value to the T20GL," said Lorgat.