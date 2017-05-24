close
WATCH: Priyanka Chopra's UNMISSABLE video urging fans to watch 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

The movie will give the audience a window into his real and personal life as they will also get to witness the various roles that Sachin plays in his day to day life.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 20:09
WATCH: Priyanka Chopra&#039;s UNMISSABLE video urging fans to watch &#039;Sachin: A Billion Dreams&#039;
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of "Sachin: A Billion Dreams", actress Priyanka Chopra has hailed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for his ability to bring the entire nation together.

"Sachin Tendulkar... The name to me is associated with amazing memories of celebration, jubilation and happiness," Priyanka said in a video on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I don`t think in our lifetimes we see one individual that brings the entire nation together the way he does. Sachin sir you are India`s pride and I am extremely proud to have known you," she added.

Priyanka later urged her fans to watch Sachin`s forthcoming biographical film, which is slated to release on Friday.

A special screening for the Indian cricket team was planned for today. Earlier this month, Tendulkar also had a special screening for the Indian armed forces.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams", traces his journey as he ruled the pitch for 24 years carrying the hopes and aspirations of a billion people and smashed records to attain his iconic position in cricket.

The movie will give the audience a window into his real and personal life as they will also get to witness the various roles that Sachin plays in his day to day life.

Helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, "Sachin: A Billion Dreams" is all set to release on Friday. The film has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS

sachin biopicA Billion Dreams. Priyanka ChopraSachin tendulkarcricket news

