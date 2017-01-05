WATCH: Prodigious Prithvi Shaw survives on 99 en route to his maiden hundred

New Delhi: Talented Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw on Thursday hit a brilliant First-Class hundred on debut to help defending champions Mumbai beat Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy semi-final at Rajkot.

Regarded as one of the most gifted players in the age-group cricket, Shaw was drafted into the Mumbai side after injuries plague the domestic giants.

The youngster failed to make an impression in the first innings, but he didn't waste the second chance and scored 120 off 175 balls, which included 13 fours and a six.

But on 99, en route to his maiden FC hundred, the young opener was given a life. He handed a catch at backward point, but the delivery from Vijay Shankar was ruled a no-ball.

WATCH the historic moment here:

Shaw, thus, became the 13th batsmen for Mumbai to hit a ton on debut and joined the illustrious list of players which also includes batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

Khanderao Rangnekar, Madhav Dalvi have been the youngest to secure a 100 on debut after Tendulkar. But now, 17-year-old Shaw has lined up himself right behind the Little Master on second place. Tendulkar scored a hundred as a 15-year-old.

Mumbai won the match by six wickets, and will play second-time finalists Gujarat in the final. The final will be played Indore's Holkar Stadium, starting January 10.

It will be Mumbai's 46th Ranji final, and are looking to win their 42nd title.