WATCH: Promo of MS Dhoni's last game as captain might leave you in tears

MS Dhoni gave up limited-overs captaincy after leading Men in Blue in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 11:16
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who recently stepped down as India's limited-overs captain, will lead a team in blue jersey for one final time. Ahead of India's three-match ODI series against England, the Ranchi-born cricketer will lead India A team against England XI in a pracice game beginning on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled to be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Broadcast channel Star Sports has released a promo of what would be Dhoni's last match as captain.

Watch it here:

MS Dhoni gave up captaincy after leading India in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is. 

First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 11:16

