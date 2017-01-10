WATCH: Promo of MS Dhoni's last game as captain might leave you in tears

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who recently stepped down as India's limited-overs captain, will lead a team in blue jersey for one final time. Ahead of India's three-match ODI series against England, the Ranchi-born cricketer will lead India A team against England XI in a pracice game beginning on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled to be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Broadcast channel Star Sports has released a promo of what would be Dhoni's last match as captain.

Watch it here:

Captain Cool's last hurrah! Watch @msdhoni lead in India's colours one last time tomorrow LIVE on Star Sports 2/HD2! pic.twitter.com/yAyqCfS9yj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 9, 2017

MS Dhoni gave up captaincy after leading India in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is.