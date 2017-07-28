WATCH: Quinton de Kock takes one-handed blinder to dismiss England skipper Joe Root

New Delhi: Cricket has from time and now produced some of the most spectacular catches and many of which include wicketkeepers. Off the edge of the bat and a one-handed blinder behind the stumps is one such moment that fans would love to rewind not once for more several times. And such was witnessed when Quinton de Kock clutched a similar.

Hosts England were off to a dicey start after losing opener Keaton Jennings and then debutant Tom Westley well within the first 25 overs of their innings. Skipper Joe Root then walked in to join former skipper Alastair Cook at the crease. He smashed a few crackling boundaries with an aim to bolster English score only to find himself caught behind to a spectacular one-handed catch by Quinton de Kock.

It was in the 39 th over of their innings. Vernon Philander was into the attack. Second delivery, short of a length, on the off stump, but ball swung away, kissing the edge of Root's bat as de Kock flung to the right and took a one-handed blinder.

Watch the video here...

WICKET Brilliant catch from de Kock as Root is caught behind for 29 113/3 #ENGvSA Match centre: https://t.co/a0qhO1p3jy pic.twitter.com/8sHGwhVm5G — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 27, 2017

Looking at the game, England finished up day one action losing four and scoring 171 in total. Cook stands at 72 off 161 deliveries with Ben Stokes to accompany him.