WATCH: Quinton de Kock takes stunning catch to claim his 100th Test dismissal

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 21:52
WATCH: Quinton de Kock takes stunning catch to claim his 100th Test dismissal
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: South Africa wicket keeper Quinton de Kock claimed his 100th Test dismissal, catching Tom Westley off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada to reduce England to 92-3 on the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Westley, fresh from a second-innings fifty on debut at The Oval, scored 20 of his 29 runs in boundaries.

But he was undone by a good length delivery from fast bowler Rabada that seamed and took the edge, with de Kock holding an excellent diving catch in his right glove.

At tea, England were 147 for four, with star batsman Root 34 not out after winning the toss.

A South Africa attack missing injured seamers Vernon Philander and Chris Morris, both ruled out with lower back strains, had done well to restrict England.

South Africa have not lost a Test series in England since 1998 and in their past 19 away Test series they have suffered just one campaign reverse - against India in 2015/16.

Quinton de KockKagiso RabadaEngland Vs South Africacricket news

