close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: R Ashwin's maiden 5-wicket haul in County Championship

The Indian spinner also chipped in with the bat, scoring 36 and 21 in the two innings.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 12:08
Watch: R Ashwin&#039;s maiden 5-wicket haul in County Championship
Screen Grab

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin ended with a total of eight wickets on his County Cricket debut as Worcestershire defeated Gloucestershire by 189 runs in a Division 2 game, bagging 3 and 5 wickets in each innings, respectively.

Ashwin, who had taken three wickets in the first innings, took a five-wicket haul in the second innings to set up the big win for his team. Chasing 401, Gloucestershire were bowled out 211 on day four with Ashwin taking five wickets for 68 runs in 34 overs. 

Here's the video of his fifer:

The Indian spinner also chipped in with the bat, scoring 36 and 21 in the two innings. 

The Indian offie's next assignment is going up against fellow countryman Cheteshwar Pujara as Nottinghamshire faces Worcestershire.

Notts would be aiming for a seventh straight home win against Worcs which would effectively clinch promotion straight back to Division One, which looks the likely possibility

TAGS

Ravichandran AshwinAshwin-wicket haulCounty Championshipcounty cricketWorcestershireGloucestershirecricket news

From Zee News

&#039;Focus on cricket, not Parineeti Chopra&#039;, Twitterati tell Hardik Pandya
cricket

'Focus on cricket, not Parineeti Chopra', Twitter...

War-torn Syria enter 2018 World Cup play-offs with stoppage-time equaliser
Football

War-torn Syria enter 2018 World Cup play-offs with stoppage...

Watch: Left-handed Virat Kohli plays &#039;gully cricket&#039; with kids in streets of Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Watch: Left-handed Virat Kohli plays 'gully cricket...

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu a &#039;joke&#039;: Neymar
Football

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu a 'joke'...

After Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s backing, West Indies eager to embarrass England once again
cricket

After Sachin Tendulkar's backing, West Indies eager to...

Juan Martin del Potro stands no chance against Roger Federer: Mats Wilander
Tennis

Juan Martin del Potro stands no chance against Roger Federe...

Argentina, Chile slip up, Uruguay on brink of 2018 World Cup qualification
Football

Argentina, Chile slip up, Uruguay on brink of 2018 World Cu...

Imran Tahir humiliated by Pakistan high commission on visit to get visa for World XI series
cricket

Imran Tahir humiliated by Pakistan high commission on visit...

Watch: David Warner gets lifeline, thanks to Mushfiqur Raheem blunder
cricket

Watch: David Warner gets lifeline, thanks to Mushfiqur Rahe...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video