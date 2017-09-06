Watch: R Ashwin's maiden 5-wicket haul in County Championship

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin ended with a total of eight wickets on his County Cricket debut as Worcestershire defeated Gloucestershire by 189 runs in a Division 2 game, bagging 3 and 5 wickets in each innings, respectively.

Ashwin, who had taken three wickets in the first innings, took a five-wicket haul in the second innings to set up the big win for his team. Chasing 401, Gloucestershire were bowled out 211 on day four with Ashwin taking five wickets for 68 runs in 34 overs.

Here's the video of his fifer:

The Indian spinner also chipped in with the bat, scoring 36 and 21 in the two innings.

The Indian offie's next assignment is going up against fellow countryman Cheteshwar Pujara as Nottinghamshire faces Worcestershire.

Notts would be aiming for a seventh straight home win against Worcs which would effectively clinch promotion straight back to Division One, which looks the likely possibility