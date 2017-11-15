Watch: Rashid Khan breaks stump with a googly in BPL

New Delhi: It's normal for a tearaway fast bowler to break the stumps, but for a spinner, it's indeed rare. On Tuesday (November 14), Afghan spin wizard Rashid Khan did the unthinkable during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match.

Rashid, playing for Comilla Victorians, bowled Dilshan Munaweera of Chittagong Vikings off the second ball of the 16th over.

Munaweera played for the leg-spin but the ball zipped in and destroyed the middle stump. Here's the video:

Rashid Khan brock the middle stump in twp pieces.#BPL17 pic.twitter.com/FI7G4aq15K — Shafiuddin Lakanwal (@shafiuddin4441) November 15, 2017

Rashid, 19, has emerged as one of the most feared spinners in world cricket. He has already featured in most of the major T20 leagues around the world.

Rashid will become first Afghan to play in the Australia’s T20 league, The Big Bash, after he was roped in by South Australia’s Adelaide Strikers.

He was one of the best bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year.

Victorians won the toss and elected to bowl first. After restricting their opponent to 139 for 4, Imrul Kayes and Jos Buttler helped Victorians chased down the target.