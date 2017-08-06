close
WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja’s furious throw at Dimuth Karunaratne which resulted in Indian all-rounder getting one-match ban

Jadeja has been suspended from the third Test against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Pallekele from 12-16 August. The 28-year-old was also fined 50% of his match fees. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 23:19
Courtesy: YouTube (Screengrab)

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja received a one-match ban after his accumulated demerit points reached six within a 24-month period.

During the third day's play in the Colombo Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday, Jadeja was found guilty of breaching article 2.2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match".

Here's video:

Jadeja has been suspended from the third Test against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Pallekele from 12-16 August. The 28-year-old was also fined 50% of his match fees for his throw at Dimuth Karunaratne. 

He was adjudged Man-of-the-Match in the second Test for his unbeaten 70 and a five-wicket haul in the Sri Lanka's second innings. India won the match by an innings and 53 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series.

Ravindra JadejaJadeja banIndia vs Sri Lankacricket videoDimuth Karunaratnecricket news

