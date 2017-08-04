WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja's 'sword' celebration after scoring fifty in Colombo

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja's traditional celebrations of bat brandishing as if it is a sword was put to display once again on Day 2 of the India vs Sri Lanka Test match in Colombo.

The Saurashtra player reached his 8th Test fifty in the first innings of the contest to indulge in what has come to be known as 'sword dance' with swift movement of the willow on a milestone.

This isn't the first instance of Jadeja's sword dance. It gathered plenty of eyeballs when he did the same during his first Test fifty celebrations at Lord's in 2014, Mohali in 2016 and in Dharamshala earlier this year.

A strong lower-order batting performance, including that of Ravichandran Ashwin, from Team India saw them post their seventh 600-plus total in last 12 months and second in two Tests as Virat Kohli left Sri Lanka 20 overs to survive on after declaring India's first innings on 622 for 9 on day two of the second Test in Colombo.

And it proved too much for Sri Lanka as they lost two wickets for 50 runs and still needed 372 runs to avoid the follow-on. Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal were the two unbeaten batsmen for Sri Lanka.