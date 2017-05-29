WATCH: 'Remove Jhijhak Ki Patti', Gautam Gambhir kick-starts inspirational campaign for Indian soldiers

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been one of the most out-spoken celebrities as far as the concerns related to India army personnel are concerned. In his latest attempt to give the due honour to Indian soldiers, the left-handed batsman has launched an innovative campaign, asking people to take selfies with Indian soldiers.

In a hugely inspiring video shared on his Twitter account, Gambhir has asked fans to greet Indian soldiers whenever they come across them.

In the video, Gambhir has put across a clear message that civilians should keep aside their 'Jhijhak' (apprehensions) when they come across a solider. People should shake the army personnel's hands, say thank you and if possible take selfies with them. All in all, the men in uniform should be made feel special.

Here's the special video that Gambhir posted:-

Not long ago, the Kolkat Knight Riders skipper announced that his foundation will "take care of the entire educational expenses" of the children of Indian soldiers martyred in the Sukma Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.

Gambhir had also expressed his anger after seeing the viral videos showing CRPF jawans in Kashmir being kicked and beaten by civilians. He tweeted on the matter saying, "For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours," and "Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron - fire of our anger, white - shroud for jihadis, green - hatred 4 terror."

For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

Gambhir has time and time again come forward to express his love and gratitude for Indian defence forces, but it remains to be seen how much of a response his latest campaign gets from general public.