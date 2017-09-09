close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Retiring legendary commentator Henry Blofeld gets standing ovation at Lord’s

He commentated for BBC for over 45 years and worked with some stalwarts, among them the likes of John Arlott and Brian Johnston. He was famous for his old school style of commentary. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 23:24
Watch: Retiring legendary commentator Henry Blofeld gets standing ovation at Lord’s
Twitter/ Henry Blofeld

New Delhi: The Lord’s Test match in London was special in more than one way. England beat West Indies by nine wickets on Saturday at Lord’s in London to wrap the series 2-1. It was a Test match that will be remembered for two special men.

One is James Anderson who completed 500 Test scalps and picked his career-best figures in an innings of seven for 42.

The other special man is legendary English cricket commentator Henry Blofeld who with the completion of the Test match at Lord’s called it a day from commentary.

Blofeld, 77, was an extremely popular commentator for the BBC’s radio broadcast. He got a standing ovation after his last stint at Lord’s. Watch the video below.

He commentated for BBC for over 45 years and worked with some stalwarts, among them the likes of John Arlott and Brian Johnston. He was famous for his old school style of commentary. 

TAGS

Henry BlofeldCricket commentaryvideoRetirement

From Zee News

Umar Akmal takes U-turn, blames mental strain for Mickey Arthur outburst
cricket

Umar Akmal takes U-turn, blames mental strain for Mickey Ar...

Martina Hingis-Jamie Murray win US Open mixed doubles title
Tennis

Martina Hingis-Jamie Murray win US Open mixed doubles title

Live: US Open, Women&#039;s Singles final - Sloane Stephens vs Madison Keys
Tennis

Live: US Open, Women's Singles final - Sloane Stephens...

Focus on R Ashwin&#039;s selection as India host Australia in limited-overs&#039; series
cricket

Focus on R Ashwin's selection as India host Australia...

Ton-up Harry Kane double seals Tottenham Hotspur victory against Everton
Football

Ton-up Harry Kane double seals Tottenham Hotspur victory ag...

U Mumba defeat Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League contest
Other Sports

U Mumba defeat Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League contest

Arsenal earn vital 3-0 victory over Bournemouth
Football

Arsenal earn vital 3-0 victory over Bournemouth

Chelsea roll on with 2-1 win over Leicester City
Football

Chelsea roll on with 2-1 win over Leicester City

Watch: James Anderson takes career-best figures in Lord’s Test
cricket

Watch: James Anderson takes career-best figures in Lord’s T...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video