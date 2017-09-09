Watch: Retiring legendary commentator Henry Blofeld gets standing ovation at Lord’s

New Delhi: The Lord’s Test match in London was special in more than one way. England beat West Indies by nine wickets on Saturday at Lord’s in London to wrap the series 2-1. It was a Test match that will be remembered for two special men.

One is James Anderson who completed 500 Test scalps and picked his career-best figures in an innings of seven for 42.

The other special man is legendary English cricket commentator Henry Blofeld who with the completion of the Test match at Lord’s called it a day from commentary.

Blofeld, 77, was an extremely popular commentator for the BBC’s radio broadcast. He got a standing ovation after his last stint at Lord’s. Watch the video below.

Fairwell to a @bbctms legend - The one and only @blowersh signs off from his final radio commentary broadcast pic.twitter.com/zAqYeyH9QC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 9, 2017

He commentated for BBC for over 45 years and worked with some stalwarts, among them the likes of John Arlott and Brian Johnston. He was famous for his old school style of commentary.