WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Shikhar Dhawan sweat it out in nets ahead of Galle opener

New Delhi: Just one day to go before Team India begin their long Sri Lanka tour at Galle, and some of the players, including Rohit Sharma, Abhinav Mukund and Shikhar Dhawan, who haven't been enjoying peak form in this format of the game off late, have been sweating it out in the nets to iron out flaws.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a few videos of the trio practicing hard in nets ahead of the Galle opener on July 26. (IND vs SL, Galle Test - Preview)

Rohit, who is making a Test comeback after failing to make an appearance in the Test series against Australia, looked sharp in nets and would be hoping to do just the same in the match starting tomorrow.

Abhinav Mukund, who was dismissed on a duck in the practice game, is unlikely to feature in the opening Test, but he certainly needs the most practice to overcome difficulties as there are many other talented players knocking on the team's doors.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was named in the Test squad after Murali Vijay was deemed unfit, will be hoping to convert his ICC Champions Trophy form in this format of the game and settle debates of him being a limited overs' player.

As far as Team India's record at Galle is concerned, they have in fact won only one Test at Galle, in 2008 under the captaincy of Anil Kumble, and have lost all three of the subsequent matches after that.

Virat Kohli will surely be looking to put an end to the Galle jinx and set the team's record straight this time around.