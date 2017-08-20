WATCH: Rohit Sharma becomes victim of bizarre run-out, drops bat after it gets stuck inches away from crease

New Delhi: After Indian bowlers did their job in restricting Sri Lanka to a moderate total of 216 in the first ODI at Dambula, Rohit Sharma failed to mark his return in the Indian squad count as he fell prey to a rather bizarre run-out. (IND vs SL - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

Indian spinners led by Axar Patel triggered a Sri Lankan batting collapse after a strong start, with opener Niroshan Dickwella being the hosts' top scorer with his 74-ball 64 took Sri Lanka to 139-1 in the 25th over.

Patel claimed three wickets with his left-arm spin to return career-best figures of 3-34 while fellow spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav and paceman Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each.

Batting second, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma would have wanted to give the visitors a strong start but that wasn't just meant to happen as the latter saw himself being sent to pavilion in a rather unfortunate manner.

Rohit, after a little yes-no with Dhawan, looked set to reach the other end of the pitch in time but as he tried to slide his bat into the ground, a rather rough contact with the ground got it stuck before falling out from the batsman's hand.

Despite entering the crease with bat, the right-hander seemed to have made it to the crease in time but since his foot was in the air at the moment when bails were removed, the umpire had to give him out. The dismissal took place on the last ball of the 5th over.

Here's the video of the incident:

Rohit, earlier, was involved in a big mix-up with Dhawan but made amends soon enough to make his ground in time and avoid getting run-out.

While one end of the Sri Lankan lower order kept falling, former captain Angelo Mathews tried to stick around with the lower-order but eventually ran out of partners to be stranded on 36.

After 15 overs of play in India's batting, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli had taken the visitors past 100-run mark, with the former continuing his impressive form with yet another half century