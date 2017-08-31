Watch: Rohit Sharma congratulates Lasith Malinga on his 300th ODI wicket

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 20:24
IANS

New Delhi: And finally, a long...long awaited moment of happiness for the Sri Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga as the pacer scalped his career's 300th ODI wicket in the fourth one-day international match of the ongoing ODI series against India, at Premadasa Stadium today. Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the victim and opener Rohit Sharma walked towards his Mumbai Indians teammate to congratulate on achieving the feat. ( SL vs IND, 4th ODI: LIVE BLOG )

It was in the 30th over of the match. Third delivery, fullish in length and placed well outside the off stump. Kohli bent on one knee, reached out for the ball and sliced it over only to find Dilshan Munaweera at sweeper cover. A prized wicket indeed as India were then blazing away, having already put 225 runs on the board. Malinga's wicket ended an important 219-run stand between Kohli and Rohit. It was his only second wicket in the series so far, despite playing all four matches.

Malinga thus became 13th bowler to join the elite club of 300 wicket-takers which includes – fellow countrymen Muttiah Muralitharan, Sanath Jayasuriya and Chaminda Vaas; Pakistani legends Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shahid Afridi; former Aussie pacers Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee; Indian duo Anil Kumble and Javagal Srikanth; South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock and Kiwi spinner Daniel Vettori.

Achieving the feat in 203 matches, he now is the second fastest Lankan bowler to reach the milestone, behind spin wizard Muralitharan, who reached in 202 matches. In all-time list, Malinga is fifth fastest to reach the mark. Leading the chart is Brett Lee (171), followed by Waqar Younis (186), McGrath (201).

What was indeed worth noticing for the fans at the stadium and those glued to their television sets is that, right after Virat's dismissal, Rohit walked towards his Mumbai Indians teammate and hugged Malinga as a congratulatory gesture on achieving the milestone. A true mark of sportsmanship! Even Hardik Pandya, who stepped in as the next batsman, fist bumped the pacer.

A ball later, Rohit flicked a full toss delivery from Malinga over deep midwicket for a boundary.

Watch Virat Kohli's wicket here...

Watch Rohit Sharma gesture of a true sportsman...

Team India set a massive 376-run target riding on centuries from Virat and Rohit and an a fifty from Manish Pandey. India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The fifth and final match will be played at the same venue, on Sunday (September 3). Then, the two teams will engage in a lone T20I match before winding up the long series, which witnessed India thumping the hosts.

