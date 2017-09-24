Watch: Rohit Sharma hits Kane Richardson for 103-metre long massive six

New Delhi: India opener Rohit Sharma, who failed to make an impact in the previous match, dominated the Australian bowlers from the word go and hit sixes at will during the third ODI match of the ongoing series in Indore on Sunday. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

Chasing a 294-run target, Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane provided a good foundation to the Indian innings, posting 84 runs in 13 overs. But it was Rohit, who entertained the packed Holkar Stadium crowd. He reached the fifty with a six.

At the time of filing the report, he already hit four sixes, with the third one sailing out of the ground.

Here are the videos:

First, he played a pull shot against a Pat Cummins delivery in the fifth over. It was just the warm-up for him.

In the next over, he hit Nathan Coulter-Nile after coming down, over long-off.

Then came a mighty hit. He shimmied down the track, but Kane Richardson spotted it and shortened the lenght. It meant nothing as Rohit played a pull shot to perfection, and the ball sailed over the stands. The ball went some 103 metres, and umpires called for a new ball.

Then, he hit Ashton Agar for his fourth six in the 13th over to bring up his 37th ODI fifty, of 42 balls.

It's his fastest fifty in ODIs going past the 43-ball fifty against Sri Lanka in Pallekele last month.

Earlier, Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first. The visitors rode on Aaron Finch hundred to post 293/6 in their must-win game.

India lead the five-match series 2-0 after wins in Chennai and Kolkata.