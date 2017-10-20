Watch: Rohit Sharma issues warning to Kiwis ahead of ODI series

New Delhi: India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Friday warned visiting New Zealand cricket team that his team is confident of replicating its recent performance against Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series, beginning here on October 22.

"They had a couple of good practice games here. They got used to the conditions I'm sure about it. But yes, it will depend on how we start and what we want to do as a team. We would like to (continue) from where we left against Australia," Rohit told reporters before the first training session of the squad at the Wankhede Stadium.

"We would like to continue to do that and the good thing is, there is hardly been any time between the Australia series and the New Zealand series, so guys are in their grooves. I hope we put up the same performance as we did in the last series against Australia," he added.

Sharma though admitted that "every new series has its own challenge", he said: "The greatest strength of this team is that we treat each series at it comes. Every opposition have their own strengths and weaknesses. So the challenge for us will be to adapt to that opposition quickly.

"We played against Australia (and won 4-1) and they had different team dynamics. New Zealand has different team dynamics. So the strategies will revolve according to that."

He, however, added that India's strategies won't change much from the last year when they defeated New Zealand 3-2 in a five-match series.

The 30-year-old was the top run-getter against the Australia with 296 runs at just over 59 per innings including one hundred and two fifties.

(With Agency inputs)