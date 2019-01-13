Watch: Rohit Sharma learns how to 'floss dance' in Australia

India were defeated by a margin of 34 runs against a resilient Australia in the first One-day International (ODI) on Saturday. Opener Rohit Sharma was the man to watch out for, scoring a magnificent 133 off 129 balls for his 22nd ODI hundred.

However, it only helped in reducing the margin of defeat as India ended up at a total of 254 for nine while chasing a 289-run target.

The top-order left much to be desired with three batsmen failing to reach double digits, going on to last a mere 11 balls. At the same time, there is certainly no shortage of confidence and enthusiasim in the camp as evident from Rohit Sharma's attempts to learn how to 'floss dance'.

Hitman learning the floss dance be like #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/37lGysldJC — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2019

A video posted by the The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Twitter shows the cricketer attempting to learn the dance form without much success.

Sharma initially attempted to put in an effort after being guided by a young girl. However, the opener decided to concede defeat in hilarious fashion later on, after failing to cope up as the girl gave a true display of her expertise.