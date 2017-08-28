WATCH: Rohit Sharma scores his 12th ODI ton, wife Ritika Sajdeh ecstatic

New Delhi: Team India opener Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 124 to help Virat Kohli's men overcome a top-order wobble and register a series-clinching six-wicket victory in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The Men in Blue were in a spot of bother for the second time in the 5-match limited overs series when Rohit played a splendind knock and guided his team out of troubled waters.

Rohit's match-winning knock was well appreciated by his team mates and his life mate as well.

His wife Ritika Sajdeh was present in the stands and she applauded to her heart's content when the Mumbai batsman reached the milestone.

Watch the video here:

Rohit took charge after India were reduced to 61 for four in the 16th over in the face of an improved Sri Lankan bowling. He played the waiting game as well as the big shots, his unbeaten 124 off 145 balls containing 16 fours and two sixes.

Rohit shared an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 157–run fifth wicket partnership with MS Dhoni, who struck his 65th ODI fifty after being called up to revive the innings for the second game in a row.

India restricted Sri Lanka to 217/6 and reached 218 for four in 45.1 overs.