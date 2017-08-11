 
WATCH: Rohit Sharma shares true essence of cricket with his Sri Lankan friends

Back in India's Test squad for the ongoing series against Sri Lanka, Rohit has warmed the bench in Galle and Colombo. However, he has still had a good time, back with his buddies.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 21:21
WATCH: Rohit Sharma shares true essence of cricket with his Sri Lankan friends
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Indian cricketers are always crowd-pullers no matter where they go. 

When it comes to the subcontinent, Indians get a lot of love and admiration from Sri Lanka apart from home.

The island nation loves cricket and everything related to it. 

The BCCI's official Twitter handle shared a video in which Sharma can be seen enjoying with his Sri Lankan friends and the cricketer retweeted the post saying, "This right here is the true essence of cricket. Love these bunch of guys! They're amazing."

Rohit Sharma might have thrashed Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens to smash a record-shattering 264 in 2014 but he is loved and adored in the Emerald Isles.

Back in India's Test squad for the ongoing series against Sri Lanka, Rohit has warmed the bench in Galle and Colombo. However, he has still had a good time, back with his buddies.

Rohit also has a lot of buddies off the field - he is a rage among the locals. During the Colombo Test, a few Sri Lankan fans sang for him and then a few came up to visit him during practice.

Rohit returned to the Indian team during the ICC Champions Trophy and made an immediate impact with a string of impressive scores.

However, he was rested for the limited-overs tour of West Indies to give him adequate rest. The Mumbai batsman was out of the team for nearly seven months after sustaining an injury against New Zealand in October 2016.

Rohit Sharma

