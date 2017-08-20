close
WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan fumble leaves Virat Kohli in splits

Rohit punched the delivery past bowler Lasith Malinga as mid-on covered it and then there was confusion in the middle with both batsmen waiting in the middle. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 19:41
WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan fumble leaves Virat Kohli in splits
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Riding high on their 3-0 drubbing of Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded Test series, Team India began their limited-overs leg of the tour with the 1st ODI in Dambulla on Sunday.

Virat Kohli won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first.

Sri Lanka did not learn anything from their Test humiliation and were bundled out for 216 in 43.2 overs.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan began the proceedings for the men in blue.

On the first delivery of the 5th over, both the batsmen fumbled as they tried to steal a run.

Rohit punched the delivery past bowler Lasith Malinga as mid-on covered it and then there was confusion in the middle with both batsmen waiting in the middle. 

Eventually they went for the run and got it with ease.

There was no damage but Kohli, who was watching from the dressing room was left in splits at this comedy of errors.

Rohit was eventually dismissed on the last delivery of that over. 

 The bat came off his hands while taking a single and failed to make his ground.

In his last nine innings against Sri Lanka, Rohit has not scored in double digits.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan cricket

