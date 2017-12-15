WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar renews rivalry with Brett Lee

New Delhi: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar revived his rivalry with Brett Lee earlier this month through a karting race in Mumbai.

Tendulkar, 44, took to Twitter to reveal what actually happened when the two legends met off the field. For the record, the former Aussie fast bowler started an online banter on Friday, sharing a video footage from the race on Twitter.

In the post, he wrote "had some great battles on the field. We recently went head to head on the Karting track in Mumbai."

@sachin_rt and I had some great battles on the field. We recently went head to head on the Karting track in Mumbai...check it out and make sure you subscribe to my YouTube channel https://t.co/f3tlGn4MRo — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) December 15, 2017

Hours later, Tendulkar responded, "It was always a pleasure to play against you @BrettLee_58 but you've got to agree that my reaction time is slightly better, as you don't know what it's like to face your own self."

It was always a pleasure to play against you @BrettLee_58 but you've got to agree that my reaction time is slightly better, as you don't know what it's like to face your own self Giving out no spoilers about our karting battle :P Go watch it guys! https://t.co/CKXpsCYGVp — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 15, 2017

The video was shared by Lee on his YouTube channel (Brett Lee TV), with a caption which read: "In 2006 Sachin took me karting late one night after a dinner at his then restaurant. On my recent trip back to Mumbai I challenged the great man to a re-match.

Terming it a "revenge" re-match, Lee said "There is one thing on my mind for 11 years. Back in 2006, you tear me up here at the go-karting track. It has been weighing heavily on my mind, mate. So, I am back for revenge. Good luck mate."

Watch the video here:

Tendulkar is the owner of 100 100s, and is widely hailed as the greatest ever batsman besides Don Bradman. He retired in 2013.

Lee, regarded as one of the fastest bowlers of all time, dominated his contemporary batsmen with his lethal bowling.

Tendulkar and Lee have produced many memorable duels on the field, but they remained great friends.

Last year, Lee hailed Tendulkar as the greatest batsman of all time.

“In my view he deserves to be acknowledged as the best batsman of all time, just as South Africa’s Jacques Kallis is entitled to be ranked the game’s greatest all-rounder," He wrote in an article on Sportstar.