Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's road safety 'campaign' reaches Kerala

New Delhi: Known for his social activism, batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Friday took time out to promote awareness of road safety in Kerala.

The legend then shared a video from the 'campaign' on social media platforms with the caption, "Rider or pillion, both lives matter equally. Please, please make wearing helmets a habit. Just my opillion :) #HelmetDaalo2.0 #RoadSafety".

Here's the video:

Rider or pillion, both lives matter equally. Please, please make wearing helmets a habit. Just my opillion :) #HelmetDaalo2.0 #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/0Lamnsj3Fq — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2017

The 44-year-old, who co-owns Kerala Blasters, in 'God's Own Country' ahead of the start of 2017-18 season of Indian Super League.

Yesterday, he met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, seeking support ahead of the upcoming ISL season.

Tendulkar launched a road safety campaign last year. During the launch, he had said that like batting in the middle, a partnership is needed between the vehicle drivers and pedestrians to make the dangerous Indian roads safer.

"It is extremely sad, the amount of lives we are losing every day to road fatalities. Discipline is very important if you have to make our roads," said Tendulkar at the launch of 'Aster SafeRoads i#Pledge' campaign in New Delhi.

"Like partnership is important between the batsman and non-striker, same way it is imperative for the vehicle drivers and pedestrians to collaborate to make roads safer," he added.

Report on Road Accidents in India 2016, published by Transport Research wing under Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, revealed that more people died on roads accidents in India last year, as compared to the number of deaths in 2015.

The data has further revealed that the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have accounted for a maximum number of deaths this year.

"It is sad when I see people violating traffic rules in our country. You have to wear helmets while riding a two-wheeler. I often see people holding helmets in their hands or keeping them on the steering while riding. This has to change,” added the celebrated batsman, who kickstarted the initiative in the company of Azad Moopen, founder of Aster DM Healthcare.