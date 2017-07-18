close
WATCH: Sarah Taylor produces magical stumping to dismiss Trisha Chetty in WWC 2017 semi-final

Heading into the clash, England had won six games in a row - including a 68-run victory over South Africa - following their opening defeat by India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 20:40
WATCH: Sarah Taylor produces magical stumping to dismiss Trisha Chetty in WWC 2017 semi-final
Screen Grab (icc-cricket.com)

New Delhi: Hosts England restricted South Africa to a mediocre total of 218/6 in the first semi-final of the 2017 Women's World Cup, courtesy an economical and effective performance with the ball from their player.

Though England produced some amazing dismissals in the match, one of them especially stood out when wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor did amazing with her quick hands to stump Trisha Chetty off Natalie Scriver's bowling.

Here's a video of the dismissal:-

South Africa, on the other hand, had won four, lost two and had one game washed out due to rain.

The last time South Africa was in the semi-final of a 50-over World Cup was back in 2000.

The winner of today's encounter will play either India or Australia in the final on July 23.

