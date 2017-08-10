WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-owned TKR's Kesrick Williams performs strange celebration in CPL​

New Delhi: What's T20 cricket without celebration. In a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs, Kesrick Williams performed an unique celebration which has become an instant Internet hit.

The 27-year-old Vincentian pacer got rid of unpredictable Sunil Narine in the fifth over of the Riders' innings, then engaged himself in a very strange celebration at Queen's Park Oval on Thursday.

Here's the video:

As seen in the video, the Tallawahs bowler acted like taking a book from his pocket and writing something on his book, then keeping it safe inside the pocket.

Riders batted first to post 147/10, then Kumar Sangakkara’s Tallawahs chased down the to win the match by 5 wickets.

Riders started well, thanks to cameos from Sunil Narine, Brendon McCullum and Colin Munro to reach 101 for 2 in eight overs, but were bundled out for 147.

The Lankan legend scored 47 runs from 41 balls, while Lendl Simmons helped with a 18-ball 38-run knock.

The result meant that Shah Rukh Khan-owned Riders suffer their first loss in CPL 2017.