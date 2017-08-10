 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-owned TKR's Kesrick Williams performs strange celebration in CPL​

The result meant that Shah Rukh Khan-owned Riders suffer their first loss in CPL 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 17:50
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-owned TKR&#039;s Kesrick Williams performs strange celebration in CPL​
Courtesy: Facebook (Screengrab)

New Delhi: What's T20 cricket without celebration. In a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs, Kesrick Williams performed an unique celebration which has become an instant Internet hit.

The 27-year-old Vincentian pacer got rid of unpredictable Sunil Narine in the fifth over of the Riders' innings, then engaged himself in a very strange celebration at Queen's Park Oval on Thursday.

Here's the video:

As seen in the video, the Tallawahs bowler acted like taking a book from his pocket and writing something on his book, then keeping it safe inside the pocket.

Riders batted first to post 147/10, then Kumar Sangakkara’s Tallawahs chased down the to win the match by 5 wickets.

Riders started well, thanks to cameos from Sunil Narine, Brendon McCullum and Colin Munro to reach 101 for 2 in eight overs, but were bundled out for 147.

The Lankan legend scored 47 runs from 41 balls, while Lendl Simmons helped with a 18-ball 38-run knock.

The result meant that Shah Rukh Khan-owned Riders suffer their first loss in CPL 2017.

TAGS

Caribbean Premier LeagueCPLTrinbago Knight RidersJamaica TallawahsKesrick Williams Kumar SangakkaraShah Rukh Khancricket videocricket news

From Zee News

EPL Club Preview: Arsene Wenger braced for knife-edge 2017-18 season with Arsenal
English Premier League 2017-18Football

EPL Club Preview: Arsene Wenger braced for knife-edge 2017-...

PKL 2017, Day 12: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas – Where to watch live streaming
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017, Day 12: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Be...

FIFA Rankings: Team India drop one spot to 97th, Brazil dethrone Germany as top-ranked side
Football

FIFA Rankings: Team India drop one spot to 97th, Brazil det...

ICC witness record-breaking global reach for Women&#039;s World Cup 2017, TV viewership up by 300%
cricket

ICC witness record-breaking global reach for Women's W...

Dipa Karmakar looks beyond Produnova, eyes CWG gold with &#039;handspring 540&#039;
Other Sports

Dipa Karmakar looks beyond Produnova, eyes CWG gold with...

Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Manoj Tiwary back Abhinav Mukund&#039;s stand on racism
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Manoj Tiwary back Abhin...

AB de Villiers wanted to retire from Tests, board persuaded him to continue: Jonty Rhodes
cricket

AB de Villiers wanted to retire from Tests, board persuaded...

Turbulent Sri Lanka flirt with India whitewash ahead of third Test in Pallekele
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Turbulent Sri Lanka flirt with India whitewash ahead of thi...

WATCH: Wicket-keeping blunder costs Warwickshire T20 Blast clash and Worcestershire
cricket

WATCH: Wicket-keeping blunder costs Warwickshire T20 Blast...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video