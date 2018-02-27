Watch: Shaheen Afridi sets up a 'volleyball' catch and Joe Denly does a Jonty Rhodes in Pakistan Super League 2018

New Delhi: Shaheen Afridi not only shares his initials and surname with senior statesman Shahid Afridi but also the skills that the ageless former Pakistan captain displayed throughout his international career and continues to do so at the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Dubai. And Lahore Qalandars fast bowler Shaheen followed suit in the match against Karachi Kings.

Shaheen may not have his name on the scoresheet in the dismissal of Colin Ingram, but it was his 'volleyball-style' set-up that helped Umar Akmal take the catch.

Watch: Shaheen and Umar's stunning 'volleball' catch

But that was not the only fielding highlight of the match.

The Kings' opening batsman Joe Denly, too, made his presence felt in the match in a Jonty Rhodes-style one-handed flying catch while fielding at point - a position the legendary South African fielder made his own during the 1990s.

Watch: The Joe Denly stunner

The Kings, who scored 159/7, restricted the Qalandars to 132 all out to win the match by 27 runs.