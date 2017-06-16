close
WATCH: Shahid Afridi doesn't know the meaning of leg before wicket and his fans cannot believe it

Despite having played cricket for nearly two decades, the 37-year-old doesn't know the meaning of leg before wicket.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 12:51
WATCH: Shahid Afridi doesn&#039;t know the meaning of leg before wicket and his fans cannot believe it

New Delhi: Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous batsmen to have played the game.

The swashbuckling right-hander, who held the record for the fastest ton in ODIs for many years, also has a massive fan following back home.

But despite having played cricket for nearly two decades, the 37-year-old doesn't know the meaning of leg before wicket. Yes, you read that right.

In a video which has surfaced on social media, Afridi can be seen clueless about the 'leg before wicket' term.

Watch the video to believe it:

In what appears to be a show on a Pakistani channel, Afridi failed to recognise the term lbw despite consistent reminder.

Afridi represented Pakistan in 398 ODIs, 98 T20Is and 27 Tests.

 

TAGS

Shahid AfridiLeg Before WicketPakistan CricketLBWcricket news

