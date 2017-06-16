WATCH: Shahid Afridi doesn't know the meaning of leg before wicket and his fans cannot believe it
Despite having played cricket for nearly two decades, the 37-year-old doesn't know the meaning of leg before wicket.
New Delhi: Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous batsmen to have played the game.
The swashbuckling right-hander, who held the record for the fastest ton in ODIs for many years, also has a massive fan following back home.
But despite having played cricket for nearly two decades, the 37-year-old doesn't know the meaning of leg before wicket. Yes, you read that right.
In a video which has surfaced on social media, Afridi can be seen clueless about the 'leg before wicket' term.
Watch the video to believe it:
Afridi don't know what does "Leg Before Wicket" means pic.twitter.com/cNoBvc43sK
— Ammar Ashraf (@AmmarAshraf) June 13, 2017
In what appears to be a show on a Pakistani channel, Afridi failed to recognise the term lbw despite consistent reminder.
Afridi represented Pakistan in 398 ODIs, 98 T20Is and 27 Tests.