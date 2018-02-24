Watch: Shahid Afridi's stunning catch lights up Pakistan Super League in Dubai

Shahid Afridi may have hung up his international cricket gear but the former Pakistan captain, who will turn 38 on March 1, remains an ageless wonder - which was on show at the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Dubai on Friday.

In the match against Quetta Gladiators, the Karachi Kings' star Afridi caught a one-handed blinder at the boundary, which made all the headlines on the second day of the league being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Gladiators' batsman Umar Amin, batting on 31, hit Mohammad Irfan straight up over his head and the shot seemed to have height as well as the distance to go for a six. But Afridi, standing at long-on, had other ideas.

The veteran allrounder timed his leap to perfection to catch the ball with his right hand, but the momentum of his jump was such that he landed outside the boundary ropes. However, before that, Afridi threw the ball in the air, landed and then moved back into the playing zone to catch the ball.

WATCH VIDEO

Shahid Afridi is truly an ageless cricketer. 21 years after his debut he is still finding ways to entertain the crowd. The catch by him today, without exaggeration, is the greatest effort by a Pakistani fielder on the boundary. He’s the real Karachi King! pic.twitter.com/JRBHPIZvMA — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 23, 2018

That brilliant catch by Afridi. pic.twitter.com/gkiUDhTsYW — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) February 23, 2018

The Karachi Kings scored 149/9 in their 20 overs and then restricted Quetta Gladiators to 130/9 to win by 19.

Afridi, however, didn't contribute much with the bat scoring just four before being dismissed by Shane Watson, but he bowled an economical spell of 1/23 besides taking the spectacular catch.