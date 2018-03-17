Watch Shikhar Dhawan flexing muscles ahead of Nidahas T20 tri-series final against Bangladesh

India opener Shikhar Dhawan appears to be in a good place right now.

To be honest, the left-handed batsman has plenty of reasons to feel good. In the ongoing Nidahas T20 tri-series, he is the most successful Indian batsman with 188 runs in four games at an impressive average of 47 and strike rate of 145.73.

With India in the final where they will play Bangladesh on Sunday, it's little surprise that life for Dhawan off the field is rosy too. On Saturday afternoon, the 32-year-old posted a video on Twitter that speaks a great deal about his current state of mind ahead of the all-important match.

Dhawan can be seen working out his triceps and forearms, and looks all revved up.

Whenever you find yourself doubting how far you can go, just remember how far you have come. Trust yourself to come out victorious in every difficult situation in life. Spend time with yourself to keep improving and believing that you too can make it big in life! pic.twitter.com/9prRed6wuY — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 17, 2018

Dhawan is third in the scoring list in the ongoing tri-series behind Kusal Perera (204) and Mushfiqur Rahim (190), and as of now looks the hot favourite to finish as the highest scorer.

While both India and Bangladesh will look to lift the trophy, a mini-contest between Dhawan and Rahim will also take place.

Bangladesh have lost both of their previous matches against India in the tri-series, and Sunday gives them a big opportunity to settle the score in a big way.

But the way Dhawan is flexing his muscles ahead of the grand finale, it's clear he is showing who is boss and that there is no chance for the Tigers to beat the odds against Rohit Sharma's men.